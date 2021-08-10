Local Scouts Celebrate Return to F.C. Episcopal

Boy Scout Troop 1845 with newly-installed rector Father Burl Salmon at Falls Church Episcopal, where the scouts recently returned for in-person gatherings and have completed a number of church-organized service projects. More on their work below. (Photo courtesy: Jillien Manno)

Boy Scout Troop 1845 is again able to meet in-person. To celebrate its return to active community service, the troop restored a pair of benches immediately in front of the church entrance on Broad Street. Father Burl Salmon, newly-installed rector, thanked the troop for its services to the Church and to the Falls Church community.

Troop 1845 was formed in 2004. It reflects, represents and serves the vital Vietnamese community in Northern Virginia. The troop has met at the Falls Church Episcopal since Sept. of 2013.

Since then, both Boy Scout Troop 1845 and Girl Scout Troop 5484 have participated in numerous projects organized by the church, including building bookshelves for the Godly Playroom, resurfacing benches on the church’s property, building two Little Free Libraries and bird feeders, installing staircase railings for kindergartners, and serving a luncheon for the unhoused.