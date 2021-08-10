Attic Fire Scorches Home in Seven Corners

A fire that started in the attic of a single-family home in Seven Corners early Tuesday morning caused significant damage, according to authorities.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said that on Tuesday, Aug. 10, around 2:15 a.m., they responded to a fire on the 6100 block of Munson Hill Road in the Seven Corners Area.

When they arrived, fire officials said they saw a one-story, single-family home with fire coming from the roof. The fire, which was reported by a neighbor, was quickly put out. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but two firefighters were taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and was caused by household wiring. Damages as a result of the fire were just shy of $310,000.