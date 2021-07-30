Preservation Biscuit Company Hosting a Fundraiser

Preservation Biscuit Company is hosting a fundraiser for the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Michele Fleming and her son Spencer will host a lemonade stand in front of Preservation Biscuit to raise awareness of the cancer that took the life of her son Nathan Fleming in 2019.

Lemonade will be available at no cost but donations will be appreciated. Those who donate $20 or more will receive a 3 oz jar of Preservation Biscuit’s strawberry jam. A drawing will also be held for gift cards from local businesses. Additionally, Preservation Biscuit will donate $1 for each The PBC Biscuit sold from July 30 to August 1. For more information visit Preservation Biscuit Company’s social media. Preservation Biscuit is located at 102 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.