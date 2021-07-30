Juror Qualification Process To Begin This August

The Arlington Circuit Court, which includes the City of Falls Church, will soon begin its annual juror qualification process. Juror questionnaires will be mailed in early August to randomly selected residents of Arlington County and Falls Church. Questionnaires are used to qualify residents for jury duty which will begin January 1, 2022 and will end December 31, 2022.

Questionnaire recipients are selected from registered voter rolls provided by the State Board of Elections. Jury Commissioners appointed by the Court review the questionnaires to determine eligibility for service according to criteria established by the General Assembly. For more information about jury duty, visit the Jury Duty page at courts.arlingtonva.us/circuit-court/jury-duty.

Some facts about jury service: Normal term of service is one day or one trial; the average length of a trial is 1 or 2 days, but some can last longer; jurors must be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during their service period; subject to change by the Court; jurors receive $30 each day they report for reimbursement of expenses.