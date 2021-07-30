F.C. VFW Post Earns National Award

Falls Church VFW Post 9274 recently received an All American Recognition award from the National VFW for its leadership and membership growth. “All American,” a national award, one of the highest a post can receive, distinguishes it as one of the very best in the country.

“Having recently received all state was an achievement in and of itself, but to learn we have earned All American as a Nationally recognized top post is an honor beyond words” said Post Commander Aiden West-Cruz. The VFW Post is entering its 75th year in 2022 and has substantially increased its membership over the previous year as well as donations and local participation in community service events.

Post 9274 is among the youngest of the VFW Posts in regards to its member demographics. Over 30% of its Members and Leadership Team have served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other recent engagements.