Creative Cauldron Presents Indigo Boulevard & No Part of Nothin’

Creative Cauldron continues the 2021 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series in an all outdoor format with adherence to social distancing protocols on a pop up stage in Cherry Hill Park. Performances are scheduled for every Friday and Saturday through August and feature a talented array of performers and bands.

Friday July 30, in a homecoming of sorts, Falls Church City’s own Indigo Boulevard take the stage, and on Saturday, bluegrass pickers No Part of Nothin’ bring their celebrated country covers and originals to Cherry Hill Park. Tickets for outdoor concerts are $30 General Admission, and all concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in Cherry Hill Park at the Falls Church Community Center. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and picnics, and parking is free.