Meridian High Spirit Wear Now on Sale

The Mustang Athletic Boosters Association has a new website and new spirit wear for sale in light of the high school’s name change to Meridian High.

Fans can visit the MustangFanShop.com for a selection of new t-shirts, hoodies, sport decals for the car, baseball hats, winter hats and lanyards.

Mustang ABA memberships and discounted vouchers for home athletic contests for the upcoming school year are also for sale. All proceeds support the student-athletes and the athletic department at Meridian High.

The shop is also continuing to sell vintage “George Mason” uniforms, memorabilia and trophies. All proceeds from these vintage sales will support the Bill Rose Athlete Assistance Fund, managed by the Mustang ABA.

For more information or if you have questions, email [email protected]