Letters to the Editor: Taxing Fossil Fuel Providers Would Help Push For Alternative Energy

Letters to the Editor: July 22 – 28, 2021

Taxing Fossil Fuel Providers Would Help Push For Alternative Energy

Editor,

Being a grandfather, I’m glad that my congressman takes climate change seriously and wants to do something about it (“Congressman Beyer Talks Nuclear Fusion Energy at Town Hall,” July 15, 2021).

During his town hall, in addition to his discussion of nuclear fusion as a potential alternative source of energy in the future, Congressman Beyer also cited the need to put a price on carbon as an immediate step to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Beyer has previously sponsored legislation that would put a price on carbon through what economists term a “cap and trade” mechanism, and remit the proceeds on an equal basis to households (which, for most low- and middle-income households would fully offset higher utility and gasoline bills).

An alternative to “cap and trade” is to charge a direct fee on fossil fuels at the source; this is the approach taken in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307.

Each approach lets the marketplace figure out the most efficient and least costly alternatives to fossil fuels, without the concern that the government would be “picking winners and losers,” and would immediately accelerate the adoption of cleaner energy.

Richard Juhnke

Arlington

We All Need To Make Commitment To Fight Climate Change

Editor,

During this August recess, as our representatives focus on D.C., we should ask that they look around and see the ways climate change is impacting all of us. I care about our changing climate because I see the impacts of severe storms, flooding, and worsening allergies for my asthmatic husband and child and others in our community. We stand together on this — 78 percent of Americans now say they are personally concerned about climate change; 96 percent of us believe we have a right to live in a healthy environment with clean air and water (ecoAmerica, 2021).

We need to solve the climate emergency, not just put another bandage on it. We can accelerate and increase our actions to eliminate carbon pollution, restore thriving nature, and prioritize solutions that include and are fair to all our neighbors. Each of us needs to take steps to eliminate all fossil fuel pollution in our homes, workplaces, communities, and in the nation through systemic change.

I personally have committed to cutting my climate pollution in half by signing onto MomentUs.

Please join me yourself, and urge our policymakers to do the same.

Anita Fete Crews

Vienna