Final Housing Forum Held by Women Voters

The third and final League of Women Voters-Falls Church and Citizens for a Better City forum on affordable housing in Falls Church set for Sunday, July 25 from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

The forum is moderated by Nancy Vincent, the director of Housing and Human Services for the City of Falls Church.

A panel of experts will discuss challenges to maintaining existing affordable housing during the forum, opportunities for new and more diverse affordable housing and financial options.

The panel includes: Betsy Faga, member of the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee; Jonathan Knopf, vice president of HDAdvisors, which works to expand housing opportunities in Virginia; Kamilah McAfee, vice president of real estate development at the Wesley Housing Development Corporation; Joshua Shokoor, chair of the City of Falls Church Housing Commission and James Snyder, director of Planning and Development Services with the City of Falls Church

This meeting is open to the public via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83239180117

For additional information, email Barbara Lipsky at [email protected]