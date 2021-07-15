Advantage Trainers Continuing To Add Hours

Advantage Trainers is continuing to add hours in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The boutique gym and personal training studio is now open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. as well as weekends from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols remain in place and virtual workouts are still available, as is their learn to 5K program, designed to support community members planning to run the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Run for the Schools, scheduled for Sept. 12.

For more information, visit the gym’s website.