9-Acre Project Seeks OK For More Senior Housing

The Falls Church Gateway developer partnership getting underway with work on the 9-acre site of the former George Mason High School came to the F.C. City Council Monday with a request, granted a preliminary vote by a 7-0 margin, to expand the senior living building set for the site from 225,000 square feet to 260,000, including a height increase to 15 stories to accommodate up to 215 units.

Pressure from the pandemic forced a partner in the project to withdraw, Robin Gotteral of Hoffman Inc. said, but happily Trammel Crow has stepped in its place.

Eric Fisher of Trammel Crow told the Council his firm is “very excited” to be in Falls Church and the facility will be based on “a proven model for us,” including two in the D.C. area and in 10 markets nationally.

The senior project will provide housing for independent living, assisted living and memory care and “will be integrated into the City fabric, rather than being isolated.”

The C-shaped red brick blend building will be “not trendy but current.”

The final OK of the matter is expected to come July 12.