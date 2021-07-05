Tinner Hill Music Festival Fundraiser Took Place at Settle Down Easy

On Saturday, June 26, a Tinner Hill Music Festival Tap Takeover Fundraiser took place at Settle Down Easy Brewing Co.

The brewery, a major sponsor of the 2021 Festival, donated $1 per beer sold while live music was performed by Moonshine Society.

The Tinner Hill Music Festival is the premier fundraising event of Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and its mission to present and preserve the African American legacy and promote racial reconciliation in Northern Virginia.

Tickets are on sale now for the August 21 Festival at THMF2021.Eventbrite.com.