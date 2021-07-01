Justice Park Update to be Discussed at July 1 Meeting

Those opposing changes to Justice Park are meeting today with Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay via Zoom to make their case against proposed changes to the park.

In addition to representatives of surrounding neighborhood associations Friends of Holmes Run, NAACP-Fairfax, Sierra Club and Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions, there will also be a representative from the Culmore community as well as a young rising Justice High School sophomore making the case against paving the only open green space left in the Bailey’s Crossroads/Seven Corners area.

Those against the proposed plan are suggesting that Justice High School designate parking areas along Peace Valley Lane on the side of the school between Colmac Drive and the 90-degree bend in Peace Valley by the school’s name sign. The parking would be exclusive to students from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and if needed, hang tags will be used to keep out non-school parking users.