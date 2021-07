Demolition of the Route 50 West bridge over I-66 will carry on the overnight period of July 1, with ramp and lane closures at the I-66/Route 50 Interchange. Traffic will be detoured using Route 50 and Route 608 (West Ox Road). The Route 50 Interchange is being rebuilt as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Authorities recommend drivers traveling on I-66 during this time should expect delays and should consider using alternate routes.