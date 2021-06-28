Letters to the Editor: Makes Sense For Cash-Flushed F.C. To Resume Compost Pick Ups

Letters to the Editor: June 24 – 30, 2021

Makes Sense For Cash-Flushed F.C. To Resume Compost Pick Ups

Editor,

Until 2008 the City of Falls Church offered free leaf-mold compost to its citizens by the truckload, delivered by the City. The Great Recession killed that program, although the compost is still free to be picked up. But few of us have pickup trucks suitable to haul it away in any quantity.

The City’s treasury is now flush. There’s talk about reducing the tax rates because the City has so much money coming in.

So why not resume the deliveries? If it was doable before, why not now?

Many City homeowners — some of whom have been paying commercial services to do this —would strongly appreciate it!

Ted White

Falls Church

Noisy Car Mufflers Allowed Thanks To New Virginia Law

Editor,

Is peace and quiet now passé? There are few serene evenings in my neighborhood any longer.

Loud cars are blasting along Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads-Skyline area. As in nearby Annandale and other neighborhoods, this has become regular sport for young men in automobiles while the rest of us within earshot of this cacophony try to sleep.

I now keep my windows closed rather than taking in fresh air because it is usually accompanied by the staccato of backfiring engines. That’s because a law enacted last November (HB 5058 / SB 5029) has backfired, too.

This section of the new Virginia law dealing with noisy mufflers has seriously reduced the quality of my life and many others. I have lived in Bailey’s Crossroads for 38 years and have never heard anything so continually distracting.

These drivers know they have been granted free reign to disturb the peace because the new law states “no law enforcement officer may lawfully stop a motor vehicle for operating…without an exhaust system that prevents excessive or unusual levels of noise….”

The motivation behind the law is laudable — to eliminate lesser driving infractions, which probably hit mainly poor minority drivers who can’t afford to maintain their cars. Certainly, however, the young adults whose vehicles make the most noise are not in this category, since they drive decent autos with the intent to make clamor.

The military helicopters are another issue. Congressional representatives can’t seem to deal with that problem, but at least they didn’t invite the clangor as the Virginia delegation did with the mufflers.

We want our nighttime peace and quiet back!

David McAlary

Falls Church

