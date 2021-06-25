New ‘Virginia GO’ Grants Include $1.1M for NVCC

Among the new round of ‘Virginia GO’ grants announced by Gov. Ralph Northam today is $1.106 million to the Northern Virginia Community College Dual Enrollment Expansion Program for Information and Engineering Technology.

Northern Virginia Community College, in conjunction with multiple partners, will implement the Dual Enrollment Expansion Program for Information and Engineering Technology (DEEP-IET) to develop regional workforce capacity in IET, specifically targeting information technology and engineering technology.

The DEEP-IET approach will target successful student outcomes with multiple touch points on the STEM talent pipeline and will result in 288 additional graduates, 96 new internships, and expand the number of certified dual enrollment teachers in the region.