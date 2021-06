Teens have been through so much these past two years with COVID, virtual learning and the recent cultural and political strife.

Now that summer is here, the 1455 Literary Arts organization, based in Winchester, Virginia, will be hosting a poetry contest. with the theme of “Finding Community During Crisis.”

The deadline to enter is July 1. A $5000 First Prize will be awarded to the poet who best captures this year’s theme.

For more information, visit this website.