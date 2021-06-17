Girls Lacrosse Continues Winning Streak; Boys and Girls Soccer Teams Victorious

Natalie BOLDT, varsity lacrosse midfielder, in action during a win this past May. (Photo: Carol Sly)

George Mason High School’s girl’s lacrosse team stayed blazing hot by defeating Eastern View High School 24-1 in the Region 3B semifinals.

Both teams came into the game with lengthy winning streaks, with Mason’s lone loss coming in week one.

Since then, they’ve been near-unstoppable, stringing together eight straight wins and now advancing to the Regional finals against a soon-to-be-determined opponent. Every game since then has been a blowout. No one has truly given the Mustangs a challenge.

The Mustangs got off to a great start within the first five minutes of the game.

They went up 7-0 and only gave up a penalty shot, harassing the Cyclones’ goalie the entire night. Midfielder Maeve Dodge led the charge for the Mustangs.

The 5’5’’ junior scored five goals on eight shot attempts. Three of Mason’s players contributed three goals of their own to supplement Dodge’s efforts.

Mason’s defense constantly harassed and kept the Cyclones on the run. Whenever Eastern View had the ball, they were swarmed by Mustangs as they helplessly lost the ball and turned it over numerous times. Mason never gave them a break.

On the other hand, the Mustangs were able to run free during the game. Even when things got tight near the opponent’s goal, they were able to sling it in there without any problem.

Head coach Courtney Gibbons attributes Mason’s impressive success to, “Working hard every day in practice.” She added that “We make every session as intense and competitive as possible to get the best out of our players. We make every practice an intense game-like situation for us to play well.”

Gibbons doesn’t see the team slowing down anytime soon. While some squads let long win streaks distract their minds going forward, Mason seems to be getting stronger.

This is their “Best first-half performance,” according to Gibbons. “We’re a driven team and we’re ready to roll.”

The Mustangs will hope to continue rolling on Thursday in the Regional Championship Game at home on Thursday night. Their opponent has yet to be determined.

Nevertheless, Mason is looking to run the table to the Class 3 state championship game.

Boys Lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team unfortunately lost their matchup this past week, falling 21-8 to Fauquier High School in the Regional semifinals. They were on a three-game win streak going into the semifinals after defeating Brentsville District High School 13-11 last Thursday, but will still end the season with a 3-6 record.

Baseball

On a more positive note, Mason’s baseball team defeated Warren County High School in a 2-0 shutout to advance to the Regional semifinals. The Mustangs have now won four straight games after the gut-wrenching 11-10 loss to William Monroe three weeks ago. This marks the first game this season that the Mustangs held an opponent to zero runs.

Boys & Girls Soccer

The boys and girls soccer squads emerged victorious in their respective matches last Monday. The boys won 7-0 and the girls won 2-0, both games against Warren County. The boy’s next game will be played this evening in the Regional semifinals against an unnamed opponent.