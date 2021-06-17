Falls Church Calendar: June 17 – 23, 2021

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Concerts in the Park. The Falls Church Concert Band will be kicking off this summer’s concert series after a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chairs as well as something to eat and drink. The concerts are organized by The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department and the Village Preservation and Improvement Society. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved into the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). Concerts will take place every Thursday at 7 pm until July 29. For the full line-up, please visit fallschurchva.gov/concerts. ADA compliant. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7 – 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

City Government Closed (Juneteenth). City of Falls Church Offices and Services, including City Hall, Mary Riley Styles Public Library and the Community Center, will be closed on Friday, June 18 in observation of Juneteenth (Saturday, June 19).

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

R.I.P. – Remove Invasive Plants at Long Branch. Help restore the habitat and increase native species diversity right here in Arlington. Work parties are held every month and are making a difference by returning ferns, wildflowers and the animals that depend on them to areas that were once covered in invasive plant life. For information, call 703-228-6535. Registration required for children and adults 8 and up. Register by emailing [email protected] Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). Parking will be limited. 2 – 4p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Pondering Poetry (online). Join this poetry group to share and discuss poetry or drop by for some creative energy and inspiration. Registration required. 11 a.m. – noon. Ages 55 and up. Register online at parks.arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-4747.

Jane Austen Discussion (online). Participants are invited to discuss “Death Comes to Pemberley” by P.D. James, a mystery set in Pemberley six years after Elizabeth Bennett and Fitzwilliam Darcy marry. For more information or to request a Zoom invite, please email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8 p.m.

Wild Virginia: Night Flyers (online). Arlington Parks staff will talk about the animals that take to the skies at night. For families. Parks staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program. To register, call 703-228-4747. 7 – 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

Planet Art: The Crossroads of Nature, Culture and Design (online). Interested attendees can join Margie Jervis, the set and costume designer for Creative Cauldron as well as a visual arts educator for the theater, for an evening of hands-on art making inspired by places around the globe. This event will focus on Mexico and its art history, its plant and animal life, spirituality and magic. The activity will involve an art project and is good for seasoned creatives, but no art skills are required. Participants will be guided throughout the process. Suggested materials are white paper, pencils, colored markers, colored pencils, watercolors, scissors and a glue stick. Email Peter Sullivan at [email protected] for the Zoom link. 7 – 8 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

“Always… Patsy Cline.” Based on a true story about the legendary country singer’s unlikely friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger. This humorous musical, sponsored by Sisler’s Stone, features 19 of Patsy’s songs and will even call for some participation from the audience. Louise Seger will be played by Erin Granfield and Katy Benko will join her in the role of Patsy. June 18 – 20. Parking will be available in the Falls Church Community Center Lot (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). Tickets online at app.arts-people.com. Sales go offline at 5 p.m. but tickets can be purchased at the door in cash for $35. 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Dan & Chuck. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Josh Allen Band (Outdoor Concert). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sam Barbaro Quartet. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Will Anderson of Parachute. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Chris Timbers Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Shartel & Hume. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Lady Limbo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Great Northern with Special Guests Ron Holloway & Amy Wilson (Outdoor Concert). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Thrillbillys Live. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Bela Dona Live (encore performance the next night at the same time and price.) The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

New Blue Soul Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Mary Shaver, Mike Tash & Bob. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

ACME Band Company Live at the Distillery. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Cactus Liquors. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Cory Branan. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $23. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

New League Blues Band Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Father’s Day Comedy: Allan Sidley. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 3 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Trio 111 (Outdoor Concert). The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Open Mic Night: Michelle Swan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Musical Tribute of the Temptations, Four Tops, Dells, and Smokey Robinson & Miracles. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Still Standing Show with Wolf! Linwood Taylor & Wave Milor. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

Richard Thompson (encore performance the next night at the same time and price). The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $75. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

Rewind Wednesdays with David Thong (Outdoor Concert). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Legendary Redd Volkaert: Guitarist for Merle Haggard. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.