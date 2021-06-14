F.C. Chamber Hosting 1st In-person Luncheon

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first in-person networking luncheon on Tuesday, June 15 at the Italian Café, 7161 Lee Highway.

The event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., will be dedicated to networking, catching up with business contacts and local decision makers, and meeting new ones.

Registration is required as space will be limited and attendees are required to select one of three entrees being offered.

For more information, visit the calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.