Body Dynamics Inc. Resumes Select In-Person Classes

Body Dynamics Inc. has announced that it resumed select in-person classes on Monday, June 14.

Classes include Total Gym Total Body Workout, Cardio Dance, Stretch & Roll on Tuesdays, Men’s Strength Training on Wednesdays, Total Gym Total Body Workout, Women’s Stregth Training, Pilates on Total Gym, and Myofascial Stretching on Thursdays, and Cardio Interval Training on Fridays.

Masks are required on arrival. To sign up, visit Body Dynamics’ website and use the In-Person tab in Mind Body on the registration system. BDI is located at 410 S. Maple Avenue.