Mason High Grad Celebration Thanks Generous Donors

The George Mason PTSA and All Night Grad Celebration (ANGC) committee wanted to thank the business sponsors, in particular Bob Young of The Young Group and Tori McKinney of Rock Star Realty, for their generosity in making the All Night Grad a reality for the class of 2021. The committee also wanted to thank the State Theatre and Clare & Don’s Beach Shack for the use of their outdoor space to facilitate a Covid-safe event for the seniors.

Additional business donors include: Advantage Trainers & Gym, Carmel Steindam Graphic Design, Coupard Architects & Builders, Falls Church-Annandale Lions Club, Falls Church Education Foundation, Falls Church Jazzercise, Family Medicine in Falls Church, Drs. Love and Miller, Dr. David Matney, DDS, Ballston Dental Care, Original Pancake House, Pelton/Tax Family, and Treena Rinaldi, Korte Realty.