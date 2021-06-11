The Toy Nest Celebrates First Birthday With Egg Hunt & Party

The Toy Nest is celebrating its first birthday with an egg hunt and a party.

Their Golden Egg Hunt will take place June 12 – 19 during which families can hunt for eggs stuffed with Toy Next memberships by visiting participating businesses.

On Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Toy Nest is hosting a party at its 98 N. Washington Street location with treats, discounts, raffle prizes, and more.

For more information, including a list of the 18 participating businesses, visit The Toy Nest on Instagram.