Beyer: Localities to Suffer If Unemployment $ Cut

The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee — led by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer —released an issue brief this week finding that cancellation of the enhanced Unemployment Insurance (UI) provisions could cost local economies more than $12 billion.

“The enhanced Unemployment Insurance provided through the CARES Act ensured that tens of millions of Americans were still able to put food on the table, prescriptions in the medicine cabinet, and keep the lights on during one of the worst economic recessions in our nation’s history. Many of those Americans still remain deeply uncertain about their economic futures,” said Beyer.