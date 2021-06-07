Wrestling Camp Held at Mason Starting June 14

Mustang’s Wrestling will be hosting Cary Kolat, the two-time D-1 National Champion, Olympian, USA wrestling Hall of Famer and the current head wrestling coach of the Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kolat is highly respected in the national and international wrestling community, and his staff of four will be joining him at the camp. On alternating days, they will instruct Mustang wrestlers and NOVA wrestlers across 4 days, Monday, June 14 – Thursday, June 17th.

The camp is for wrestlers currently in Grades 7 – 12, and costs $400.

To get a link to the camp’s flyer which contains all of its details and the registration form, email Jason Perkins at [email protected]