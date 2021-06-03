Falls Church Calendar: June 3 – 9, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Cicada-mania. Millions of periodical cicadas, known as Brood X for this cycle have been emerging throughout the Washington, D.C. region since the late spring, an event that local residents only see once every 17 years. Participants can join Arlington Parks staff to learn about these insects and experience the spectacle as the group hikes the trails. Families. Meet at Long Branch Nature Center. Caretakers must stay with their child during the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 11 a.m.

Nature’s Night Sounds Campfire. Families can gather at Long Branch Nature Center for the Summer Farewell Campfire. The group will learn, tell stories and do other fun things. Fire and sticks will be provided; attendees should bring their own s’mores supplies. Registration required. Register adults and youth by contacting 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 7 – 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Birding in the Field for Beginners. Interested participants can join an Arlington Parks naturalist as the group goes into the field to learn how to identify birds using sight and sound while observing them in their natural habitat as well as how to use the app called Merlin. Registration required children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 11 a.m.

Adapted Nature Hike – Bluemont Park. All are welcome to join the group on a leisurely-paced hike through a park wth Arlington Parks staff. The forested trails will be accessible, smooth and shaded for a fun hike to explore and examine whatever the group discovers. Restrooms & water fountains, paved trails open in the sun until forested area, trails are flat, benches at the picnic area for rest. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Meet at Bluemont Park (601 N. Manchester St., Arlington). 1:30 – 3 p.m. ArlinGnomes Scavenger Hunt. Interested park goers can participate in a self-guided

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Democratic Party Primary (Election Day). The Democratic Party Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 8. There is no Republican Party Primary in the City of Falls Church. All registered voters are eligible to vote in this primary election, regardless of party affiliation. There are three polling places in the City of Falls Church. Check your polling location on the Virginia Department of Elections website (vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation). Polls are open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters must be in line by 7 p.m. to vote. Each polling place will also have a secure Ballot Drop-off Box for voters who requested a Vote-By-Mail ballot to deposit their completed ballot. Ballots must be submitted by 7 p.m. Voters must bring a valid Voter ID, which as of July 1, 2020 includes their Voter Information Notice (aka Voter Card) or a utility bill with their name and registered address on it. Valid Photo IDs — such as a Virginia Drivers License, US Passport, or Employment Badge — are still accepted as Voter ID as well. Voters who do not have Voter ID will be eligible to vote by Provisional Ballot.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker, but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to join Mary Riley Styles Public Library staff for its monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. This month’s article will be “We’ve Had Great Success at Extending Life. What About Ending It?” by Brooke Jarvis. This discussion will be held online. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation or more info. 2 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Planet Art — the Crossroads of Nature, Culture and Design. Interested attendees can join Margie Jervis, designer for Creative Cauldron Theater’s sets and costumes as well as a visual arts educator, for an evening of guided hands on art making inspired by study of special places on the globe. Jervis finds where nature, culture and design converge in the creativity of the people of those places. “Planet Art’’ focuses on Indonesia. The group will travel via Zoom to Indonesia, searching out the DNA of Indonesia’s art forms of textile design, puppetry, theater, dance and architecture. Participants will learn an experimental way to create intricate and expressive designs from that rich mixture. With “Planet Art” no previous art skills are required, yet, the concepts are also open to artists wanting to enrich their creativity. Attendees will be guided into a process anyone can do.Suggested materials are white paper, pencils, colored markers, colored pencils, watercolors, scissors, glue stick. Email Peter Sullivan at [email protected] for the Zoom link. 7 – 8 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

Midnight at The Never Get (online). Welcome to The Never Get nightclub for this smart and slyly subversive Off-Broadway smash-hit musical. If life is a rehearsal for your memory, what moment would you replay? It is 1965 in New York City and cabaret crooner Trevor is in love — with Arthur, his songwriter. With their romance outlawed, the two create an act in the back room of an illegal Greenwich Village gay bar. However, pressures from a world on the cusp of change expose an ache for what they could never have in a wistful and whimsical serenade with tunes reminiscent of the Great American Songbook. Signature Theater. $35. Tickets at sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Redacted. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Thrillbillys — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Two By Sea. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jamison Greene. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Ellen Reid’s Soundwalk — Socially-Distanced Sound Art at Wolf Trap. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). Open during all venue hours. 703-255-1900.

Dirty Soul. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Fabulous Dialtones — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mother’s Little Helper — A Tribute to The Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Six Pack Rodeo Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Velvet Grace. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

City Farm Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

NOMAD. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

U2opia (U2 Tribute) — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Allman Others Band — Tribute to the Allman Brothers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Patchwork Dorothy Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Cosmic Carl’s Drum Circle Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Comedy Night. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Rock N’ Roll Jams with DJ D — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Rewind Wednesday's with David Thong & Friends — Outdoor Concert. Jammin' Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.