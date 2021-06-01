Village Society Selling Shirts in Lieu of Attic Fundraiser

Since the Village Preservation & Improvement Society wasn’t able to hold its Attic Treasures Sale in 2020 or 2021 — its annual fundraising event — it will instead hold a sale for T-shirts specifically designed for VPIS. The sale will run Friday, May 21 through Friday, June 4.

To purchase a shirt, visit: bonfire.com/falls-church-city-enjoy-the-shade. Buyers can choose the color and size of their shirt, and once they purchase it, can expect their order to ship on or after June 14.

Dubbed “Green the City,” the group said the “greening” it will be supporting includes paying for the flowers that will be planted this year in the planters along the first four blocks of West Broad Street, maintaining the VPIS commemorative gardens, supporting the Neighborhood Tree Program, and the managing the RainSmart Program, which includes rain barrels and rain gardens.