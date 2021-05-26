Local Owner Jeff Bulman Founds JBulman Designs

Jeff Bulman, owner of the Original Pancake House with locations in Falls Church, Bethesda, and Rockville, has founded a new business, JBulman Designs.

The new artisan jewelry line is composed of one of a kind, handmade necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, primarily made or set in Sterling Silver but with some copper and gold options.

The Falls Church original Pancake House location is 7395 Lee Highway. For more information about the new business or to view and purchase jewelry, visit www.jbulmandesigns.com.