Local Businesses Invited To Support Mason’s All Night Grad

Local businesses are being invited to support the George Mason High School All Night Graduation Celebration to help keep teens safe on what is usually a dangerous night for high school graduates.

This year’s version of the event will be held June 2 from 7 – 11 p.m. outside The State Theatre and Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. It will include entertainment, games, prizes, and refreshments.

Sponsorships range from $250 to $1,000, with increasing levels of outreach to thousands of Falls Church citizens via the Morning Announcements, recognition with Business in Education publications, PTA newsletters, the high school PTSA social media campaign, graduation programming materials and signage during the event.

Funds raised will help defray costs for students in financial need.

Businesses are also invited to donate gift certificates and items to be used as prizes. For more information, visit Mason’s PTSA website.