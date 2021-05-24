Business

Sponsors Being Sought for The Tinner Hill Music Festival

by Sally Cole

Sponsors are being sought for the Tinner Hill Music Festival scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21.

The event celebrates and honors the African American musical legacy with a wide-range of musicians and genres including Blues, Funk, Reggae, and more.

Corporate sponsorship levels range from $1,500 to $10,000 and include a variety of high profile benefits, based on sponsorship level, such as T-shirt recognition, VIP status, tickets, specific location sponsorships, and signage.

For more information, visit www.tinnerhill.org/donate-to-festival and click on Sponsor Experience Package.