Family of 3 Displaced Following West Falls Church Fire

(Photo: Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

A fire that started outside and mainly damaged the exterior of a West Falls Church house has left a family of three displaced, according to authorities.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said that its units, along with Arlington County Fire Department’s, responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning of a house fire in the 7000 block of Ted Drive in West Falls Church.

Authorities said that units saw a significant fire mostly on the outside of a two story, split level home once they arrived. The fire was then extinguished with minimal damage on the inside, according to fire officials, who added that there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

A family of three were home at the time of the fire, including one child. Officials said that one occupant awoke to her child crying before noticing an orange glow outside the bedroom window.

All three self-evacuated before the fire department arrived.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started on the outside of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The three occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $25,000.