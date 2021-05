Newsweek magazine has ranked the top school districts for each state in the U.S. published this week, and for 2021 the data placed the Falls Church City Public Schools as No. 1 in all of Virginia.

The rankings developed from U.S. Department of Education statistics, and for the Falls Church schools and their 2,620 students, it noted the 14:1 student to teacher ratio and 97 percent graduation rate as among the key factors.