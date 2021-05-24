F.C. Chamber Will Host Live at The State Theatre

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host Live at The State Theatre, its first fully in-person networking mixer since the Covid-19 pandemic, on Thursday, May 27 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public but space is limited so reservations are strongly encouraged.

Popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Masks are required for those who have not been vaccinated. More information including a link to register is available on the calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.