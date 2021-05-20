All Night Grad is Less Than 2 Weeks Away

The All-Night Grad Celebration is on Wednesday, June 2, from 7 – 11 p.m. — just under two weeks away — for all the graduating seniors.

The party is outdoors this year on the patio at the State Theatre (220 N. Washington St. Falls Church) and Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington, Falls Church). ANGC will provide a safe, fun event with games, refreshments, live entertainment and prizes. Senior parents should make sure they sign up their senior student for the celebration.

All Falls Church City Public School parents are asked to consider donating or volunteering to make this night a success for the Class of 2021. Links to register, donate and volunteer are available on Mason’s All Night Grad website — georgemasonhighptsa.org/all-night-grad-information.html.