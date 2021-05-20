Watercolorist Featured for McLean Art Society Meeting

David Daniels, a watercolor artist known for his botanical illustrations, will be the featured presenter at the Friday, May 21 meeting of the McLean Art Society.

The General Meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with the art demonstration to follow from 11 a.m. – noon. Daniels teaches under the aegis of the Smithsonian and develops very colorful exacting works.

This program is available to interested guests. It will be presented on Zoom. To be connected, contact M.A.S. President Ray Goodrow at [email protected]