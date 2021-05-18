Va. GOP Gubernatorial Pick Wins Swift Trump Blessing

An earlier version of this post said that Youngkin sided with former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 general election was stolen. Youngkin has reportedly never supported such a position. The post’s language has been updated to reflect that information. The New-Press apologizes for this error.

Glenn Youngkin prevailed as the Virginia GOP’s gubernatorial nominee for the November 2021 election during Mother’s Day weekend, it was finally announced Tuesday.

He joins nominee for attorney general Jason Miyares and nominee for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears on the GOP ticket, which was chosen at an unassembled convention. Youngkin received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump almost as soon as his election was announced.

The Democratic nominees for the three statewide offices will be chosen at an open primary on June 8.