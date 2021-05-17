Bedtime Story Event Held By F.C.-McLean Preschool

Families can leave bedtime story reading to a firefighter if they register for “Read Me A Story,” a free, virtual literacy event taking place on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.. The event is organized to benefit Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center, a local nonprofit preschool.

Early registrants will be eligible for a drawing of a variety of hardcover children’s books, including “Fire! Fuego! Brave Bomberos,” the dual language English/Spanish book that McLean Volunteer Fire Fighter and Assistant Chief Kevin Long will read during the program.

Interested attendees can register at GiveButter.com/ReadMeAStory to receive the link to the private, one-time showing. No purchases or donations are needed, but attendees must pre-register to receive the link a couple days before the program.

The literacy event will include tips from a preschool teacher on making reading fun; guest appearances from local supporters; and preschoolers showing their favorite books. Bookseller One More Page Books will donate a portion of sales of those recommended books to the preschool.

Throughout the program, viewers will be able to donate to support Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center.

For more than 50 years, the Children’s Center has provided an affordable, full-time, year-round program for the young children from low- and moderate-income families to have a place to be while their parents worked while providing an opportunity to build the critical skills they need to be ready for kindergarten.

Local sponsors include: Virginia Del. Marcus Simon, New Editions Consulting, Inc.; Powell Radomsky, PLLC; Drs. Love & Miller and Lewinsville Presbyterian Church.