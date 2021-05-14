Glencarlyn Library Holds Spring Garden Plant Sale

Native and locally propagated plants — including herbs, vegetables, annuals and ornamentals — from Hill House Nursery and the Library Garden will be available for sale on Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Glencarlyn Library Garden (300 South Kensington St., Arlington).

The event will be held rain or shine.

Honey, compost tea, hand-made pots, and t-shirts will be available for sale, too.

Organizers will be giving away free tree saplings and Extension Master Gardeners will be on site to help answer questions about gardening and plant selection.

All proceeds will support care of the Glencarlyn Library Garden. Attendees must wear a face mask and practice social distancing during the event.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call Alyssa Ford Morel at 703-907-9318, or Elaine Mills at 703-244-7309, or email [email protected]