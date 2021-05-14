Food Drops Offs Return To St. James on May 15

On May 15, Saint James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave., Falls Church) will be holding a No Contact Food Drop Off from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Food needs include non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed or bagged cereal, rice and pasta, pasta sauce, cooking oil, bread, non-refrigerated juice, peanut butter, and canned fish, such as tuna or salmon.

Drivers will line up in their cars, pop their trunk and then volunteers will grab their plastic bags (cloth bags will not be accepted) out of their trunk.

The No Contact Friday Food Drop Offs initiative is an effort by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington to increase food donations by offering no contact drive-thru drop offs throughout the region.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic Charities’ pantries, parish and partner pantries have experienced dramatic increases in the amount of food needed as the economic toll continues to stress families especially hard.

All food will be distributed through the organization’s St. Lucy Food Project.

Catholic Charities has distributed 1.6 million pounds of food worth $2.6 million to 82,313 clients, a 134 percent

increase between March and December of 2020. Along with the food distributions, Catholic Charities

provided $1.2 million in rent & utility assistance to nearly 1,500 households, a 233 percent increase in families

served.

St. Lucy’s provides food to the community through three Catholic Charities pantries – Loaves and Fishes in Front Royal, Christ House in Alexandria and the Leesburg Regional Office in Leesburg – as well as some 60 parish, interfaith, community and government pantries within the diocese.