Grace Christian Holds Virtual Fundraiser on May 8

Grace Christian Academy (GCA) will hold their annual fundraising gala virtually on May 8 at 5:30 p.m. Billed as “The Light at the End of the Tunnel,” the event will be held in a unique online venue that will allow participants to move around a virtual room, play games and be guided through a flight of three cheeses by Academy of Cheese manager Rob Graff.

GCA alum Zach Satorius will serve as the event emcee, participating from the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary where he is in his second year of training for pastoral ministry.

The event will also feature remarks from Interim Head of School Kevin Wattles, as well as entertainment by some scholars at the school, virtual games, raffles, and more.

More information about the event, as well as a link to register can be found online.