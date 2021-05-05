Walk-In Vax Appointments Now at Tysons Site

VIRGINIA GOV. Ralph Northam (second from left) and Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner (red mask) tour the new mass Covid-19 vaccination site that opened inside the former Lord & Taylor at Tysons Corner on Monday. As of April 18, all Virginians 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. (Photo: Courtesy Office of Senator Mark R. Warner)

The Tysons Community Vaccination Center now offers walk-in appointments. While appointments may still be scheduled ahead of time, the former Lord & Taylor site in Tysons is offering first-come, first-served walk-in appointments Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The former Lord & Taylor site is at 7950 Tysons Corner Center, McLean, Va, 22102.

Before receiving a shot, individuals will need to complete a pre-vaccination questionnaire that asks health-related questions and acknowledgment of receipt of information about the vaccine. In addition to the vaccination locations managed by the Health Department, individuals can also use the Vaccine Finder site to schedule an appointment with participating vaccine providers, including private providers and pharmacies.