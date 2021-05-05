Sen. Warner Supports Facebook Ruling Against Trump Account Reinstatement

On Wednesday, Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after Facebook’s advisory panel upheld the company’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump’s account:

“For years, we saw former President Donald Trump – along with a number of foreign leaders – successfully utilize Facebook and other large social media platforms to sow misinformation, bully opponents, and spread anti-democratic vitriol. While this is a welcome step by Facebook, the reality is that bad actors still have the ability to exploit and weaponize the platform. Policymakers ultimately must address the root of these issues, which includes pushing for oversight and effective moderation mechanisms to hold platforms accountable for a business model that spreads real-world harm.”