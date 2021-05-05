NOVA College Graduation This Weekend

Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) will be celebrating the great achievements of its students for the classes of 2020 and 2021. This year’s theme is “Believe, Aspire, Achieve.”

This event will be held across three days, and is slated for May 5 – 7.

In prioritizing the health and safety of students, families, faculty and staff, NOVA’s upcoming graduation will be conducted in a series of online ceremonies for graduates of May 2021, December 2020 and May 2020.

The NOVA Commencement will be recorded and closed-captioned for viewing purposes and will be made available on the NOVA website.

The event will be facilitated by “Marching Order,” a visual service provider.

For frequently asked questions, visit NOVA’s website. For questions about graduation, email [email protected]