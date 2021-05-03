Voting Now Underway For June 6 Primary

Over 8,000 Fairfax County voters have already requested mail-in ballots and over 300 have already voted in the June 6 Democratic primary election. While the GOP will determine its candidates at a convention, incumbent Democrats are engaged in a number of hotly-contested primaries, including in races for state delegate in this area.

Those races include in the neighboring 38th District covering Sleepy Hollow where 11-year incumbent Kaye Kory is facing a challenge from Holly Hazard, the co-founder of an animal protection firm.

In the 34th District of McLean, incumbent Kathleen Murphy is facing a challenge from Jennifer Adeli. In the 36th District, incumbent Ken Plum is facing a challenge from Mary Barthelson, and in the 49th District that includes the Culmore District adjacent Falls Church, incumbent Alfonso Lopez is facing a challenge from Karishma Mehta.

The races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are also on the ballot.

Five gubernatorial candidates include Del. Jennifer Foy, Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Del. Jenn McClellan, Del. Lee Carter and Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Attorney General candidates are incumbent Mark Herring and Del. Jerrauld Jones.

Lieutenant Governor candidates are Del. Haya Ayala, Del. Mark Levine, Andrea McClellan, Sean Perryman, Del. Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren.

June 8 is also the deadline for candidates seeking ballot status for the November Falls Church City Council and School Board elections to qualify. Incumbents seeking re-election to the City’s Treasurer, Sheriff and Commissioner of the Revenue positions have all already qualified, according to the City’s Registrar of Voters.