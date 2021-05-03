2 Theater Companies Eyeing Founders Row

It was reported at last week’s meeting of the F.C. Council’s Economic Development Committee that the Mill Creek developers of the 4.3-acre Founders Row project at W. Broad and N. West Streets are currently evaluating proposals from two movie theater groups interested in occupying part of that space.

The news comes after an initial group that had signed up for a multi-screen operation there went bankrupt under the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also reported that initial residential rental occupancies at the site will begin by late this summer.