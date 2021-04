While passing by the CVS on West Broad St., I came across the masked blur that is Amanda giving out Covid-19 tests in the parking lot. I was able to persuade her to hold still for two photos as she shuttled herself from the mini office to the patients who waited in their cars. Though she lives in Washington, D.C., she told me that she “likes the area very much.” (Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn