VIRGINIA U.S. SENATOR Tim Kaine Tours Higher Horizons Childhood Education Program

VIRGINIA U.S. SENATOR Tim Kaine spoke at and toured the Higher Horizons childhood education program in the Baileys Crossroads section of Falls Church this morning, expressing grave concern for the efforts by the Trump administration to disrupt funding for this Head Start-related and other vital programs. He said a barrage of lawsuits will stem some of that offensive but that direct a direct public mobilization is needed.
