Business News & Notes for 1-30-25

TINT Makerspace on a Mission

Arlington Magazine gave coverage to Carissa Englert, owner of TINT Makerspace in Falls Church. This is where clients get their fabrics and yarns for hobbies such as knitting, quilting, crochet and embroidery. The younger generation on TikTok and YouTube are picking up these hobbies and embellishing their clothes. Englert teaches classes and connects clients to their creative outlets – even hosting a knitting circle outdoors.

Vote for Falls Church in 2 Polls

Virginia Living is holding the 13th Annual Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey on favorite businesses in over 100 categories in four sections of the state: Food and Drink, Living and Recreation, Services, and Shopping. If your favorite isn’t in the drop-down list, you may submit write-in nomination. The deadline to nominate is tomorrow, January 31 via this link:

Readers of Northern Virginia Magazine are invited to vote on their favorites in the following categories: food, drinks, entertainment, fitness, beauty, shopping, and a new category, wedding. The deadline is February 7 and the Best of NoVA will be named in the June issue.

Dominion Opens Grant Applications

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s Spring grant cycle is now accepting applications through February 24 and will issue the awards by mid-May. To learn more about their support for the communities Dominion serve, please visit dominionenergy. com/foundation. The Foundation now requires all non-profits to register with Benevity prior to applying. Staff will host virtual office hours for organizations with questions or needing help. Visit the website: Applying for a Grant | Dominion Energy

Local Restaurants Named Best

Washington Magazine published their annual list of the 100 Very Best Restaurants of 2025 and a number of Falls Church restaurants made the list. Making the list are Ellie Bird, Nue, Thompson Italian, Chay, Fava Pot, La Tingeria, Rice Paper, Thip Khao Padack, and Truong Tien. Truong Tien and Rice Paper are found at the Eden Center.

Snyder Chairs NVTC Again

Falls Church City Council member, David Snyder, was elected to chair the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission this year.