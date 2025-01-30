Beyer Remarks At Press Conference On Air Crash At DCA

Rep. Don Beyer gave the following remarks this morning at National Airport during a press conference with federal and local leaders on last night’s collision between American Eagle Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter [video here]:

Following up on the Senator‘s comments, I think of grief, thanks and service–

With millions and millions of Americans traveling every year we are all grieving knowing that it could have been our loved ones, it could have been us, and our hearts go out to all of those who have lost folks.

In a most partisan place also I’m really thankful that Democrats and Republicans, people from all over, have come together to try to make sure that people are served.

As the local Representative I want the families to know that our office is available to serve you in any way that we possibly can in this time of grief and transition and loss.

And then also, I’d just note that we are deeply grateful for the people who risked their lives last night on a moment’s notice, and spent the whole night on the river in the ice and the wind, serving us.

And then finally as Senator Kaine and Senator Warner noted, through the NTSB investigation we’ve got to make sure that at the federal level – and with the support of Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. – we’re doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen again.