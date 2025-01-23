HITT Construction Breaks Ground With Va. Tech on New F.C. Site

Thursday, Jan. 23 — Ground was broken this morning for an innovative, new state of the art building on the fringes of the City of Falls Church by the HITT Construction Company that will become its new world headquarters as well as the site of Virginia Tech’s Coalition for Smart Growth. The ceremonial shovel and dirt lineup included U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi, FairfaxCounty Supervisor Jimmy Bierman and key HITT and Virginia Tech officials.

The building, with its unique design including a their innovative six-story, 270,000-square-foot headquarters adjacent Falls Church’s new 10-acre dense development site at its west end, will open in early 2026 and features a 100,000 square foot photovoltaic solar canopy that will generate all the energy needed for the building. “HITT seeks to drive real change through sustainability, research and development and partnership.

In his colorful remarks, Rep. Beyer quipped that had the HITT name not been burdened by a second “t” it could have been used in many ways, including in such phrases as:” base bit, hit the road, hit song, hit me, hit man, hit the hay, hit the airwaves, hit the panic button, hit the road, hit the books, hit the nail on the head, hit the deck, hit the gas, hit the fan and “We hit the jackpot with the new Hitt/Virginia Tech investment!”